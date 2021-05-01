CFTC Commitments of Traders – Traders Trimmed Bets on US Dollar

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended April 27, NET LENGTH of USD index futures dropped -772 contracts to 2 746. Speculative long positions slipped -855 contracts while shorts were down -83 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures added +159 contracts to 80 967. NET LENGTH of GBP futures rose 4 040 contracts to 29 218. On safe-haven currencies, NET SHORT of CHF futures dropped -956 contracts to 686 while that of JPY futures sank -11 310 contracts 48 509. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT of AUD futures dropped -396 contracts to 1 410. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH gained +2 567 contracts to 6 979. NET LENGTH of CAD futures also increased +2 476 contracts to 15 722 during the week.