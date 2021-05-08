CFTC Commitments of Traders – Traders Trimmed Bets on USD Index Futures

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended May 4, NET LENGTH of USD index futures dropped -691 contracts to 2 055. Speculative long positions dropped -1 836 contracts while shorts were down -1 145 contracts. Net longs could trim further in the coming week amidst the broadly based weakness in the greenback. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures rose +3 862 contracts to 84 829. NET LENGTH of GBP futures declined -9 370 contracts to 19 848.

On safe-haven currencies, CHF futures shifted to NET LENGTH of 56 contracts. NET SHORT of JPY futures sank -7 017 contracts 41 492. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT of AUD futures gained +2 886 contracts to 1 476. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH added +1 609 contracts to 8 588. NET LENGTH of CAD futures rallied -10 225 contracts to 25 947 during the week.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>