Sat, May 29, 2021 @ 16:59 GMT
CFTC Commitments of Traders – Net Length Increased for GBP as It Consolidated at 3-Year High against USD

By ActionForex.com

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended May 25, NET LENGTH of USD index futures added +96 contracts to 2 780. Speculative long positions added +350 contracts while shorts increased +254 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures gained +4 142 contracts to 104 000. NET LENGTH of GBP futures gained +5 759 contracts to 30 659. Cable consolidated at the highest level since April 2018. It is possible to see profit-taking and reduction in net length in the coming week.

On safe-haven currencies, NET SHORT of CHF futures decreased -3 062 contracts to 1 203 while that of JPY futures slipped -792 contracts 50 156. Concerning commodity currencies, AUD futures drifted to NET SHORT 809 contracts during the week. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH added +135 contracts to 8 585. NET LENGTH of CAD futures dropped -1 301 contracts to 44 811 during the week.

