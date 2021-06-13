Sun, Jun 13, 2021 @ 18:38 GMT
CFTC Commitments of Traders – Bets on Higher Euro Trimmed as ECB Refrained from Hinting “Taper”

By ActionForex.com

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended June 8, NET LENGTH of USD index futures dropped -1 212 contracts to 2 891. Speculative long positions rose +1 679 contracts while shorts increased +2 891 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures dropped -2 109 contracts to 107 213. NET LENGTH of GBP futures gained +3 589 contracts to 27 714. On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH of CHF futures added +752 contracts to 1 078 while NET SHORT of JPY futures sank -9 801 contracts to 37 314. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT of AUD futures soared +7 512 to 9 437. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH slipped -421 contracts to 5 506. NET LENGTH of CAD futures plunged -3 491 contracts to 45 281 during the week.

