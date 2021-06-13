CFTC Commitments of Traders – Bets on Higher Euro Trimmed as ECB Refrained from Hinting “Taper”

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended June 8, NET LENGTH of USD index futures dropped -1 212 contracts to 2 891. Speculative long positions rose +1 679 contracts while shorts increased +2 891 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures dropped -2 109 contracts to 107 213. NET LENGTH of GBP futures gained +3 589 contracts to 27 714. On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH of CHF futures added +752 contracts to 1 078 while NET SHORT of JPY futures sank -9 801 contracts to 37 314. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT of AUD futures soared +7 512 to 9 437. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH slipped -421 contracts to 5 506. NET LENGTH of CAD futures plunged -3 491 contracts to 45 281 during the week.

