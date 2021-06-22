Tue, Jun 22, 2021 @ 07:05 GMT
CFTC Commitments of Traders – Expect USD Net Short to Drop Next Week on Greenback’s Rebound

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended June 15, USD index futures drifted to NET SHORT of 2 303 contracts. Speculative long positions dropped -6 273 contracts while shorts decreased -2 219 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures soared +10 973 contracts to 118 186. NET LENGTH of GBP futures gained +4 456 contracts to 32 170. On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH of CHF futures jumped +8 311 contracts to 9 387 while NET SHORT of JPY futures soared +9 536 contracts to 46 850. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT of AUD futures gained +8 443 contracts to 17 880. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH dropped -2 241 contracts to 3 265. NET LENGTH of CAD futures fell -1 027 contracts to 44 254 during the week.

