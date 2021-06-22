As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended June 15, USD index futures drifted to NET SHORT of 2 303 contracts. Speculative long positions dropped -6 273 contracts while shorts decreased -2 219 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures soared +10 973 contracts to 118 186. NET LENGTH of GBP futures gained +4 456 contracts to 32 170. On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH of CHF futures jumped +8 311 contracts to 9 387 while NET SHORT of JPY futures soared +9 536 contracts to 46 850. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT of AUD futures gained +8 443 contracts to 17 880. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH dropped -2 241 contracts to 3 265. NET LENGTH of CAD futures fell -1 027 contracts to 44 254 during the week.
CFTC Commitments of Traders – Expect USD Net Short to Drop Next Week on Greenback’s Rebound
