CFTC Commitments of Traders – Expect USD Net Short to Drop Next Week on Greenback’s Rebound

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended June 15, USD index futures drifted to NET SHORT of 2 303 contracts. Speculative long positions dropped -6 273 contracts while shorts decreased -2 219 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures soared +10 973 contracts to 118 186. NET LENGTH of GBP futures gained +4 456 contracts to 32 170. On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH of CHF futures jumped +8 311 contracts to 9 387 while NET SHORT of JPY futures soared +9 536 contracts to 46 850. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT of AUD futures gained +8 443 contracts to 17 880. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH dropped -2 241 contracts to 3 265. NET LENGTH of CAD futures fell -1 027 contracts to 44 254 during the week.



<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>