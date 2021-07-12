CFTC Commitments of Traders – Traders Increased Bets in USD Futures amidst Price Rebound

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended July 6, NET SHORT of USD index futures gained +8 017 contracts. Speculative long positions added +2 309 contracts while shorts decreased -5 708 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures fell -9 956 contracts to 77 190. NET LENGTH of GBP futures rose +4 180 contracts to 21 903.

On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH of CHF futures slipped -903 contracts to 10 162 while NET SHORT of JPY futures dropped -759 contracts to 69 136. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT of AUD futures increased +7 070 contracts to 24 870. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH slipped -1 363 contracts to 1 761. NET LENGTH of CAD futures dropped -4 623 contracts to 41 178 during the week.

