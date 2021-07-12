Mon, Jul 12, 2021 @ 06:49 GMT
CFTC Commitments of Traders – Traders Increased Bets in USD Futures amidst Price Rebound

By ActionForex.com

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended July 6, NET SHORT of USD index futures gained +8 017 contracts. Speculative long positions added +2 309 contracts while shorts decreased -5 708 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures fell -9 956 contracts to 77 190. NET LENGTH of GBP futures rose +4 180 contracts to 21 903.

On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH of CHF futures slipped -903 contracts to 10 162 while NET SHORT of JPY futures dropped -759 contracts to 69 136. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT of AUD futures increased +7 070 contracts to 24 870. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH slipped -1 363 contracts to 1 761. NET LENGTH of CAD futures dropped -4 623 contracts to 41 178 during the week.

