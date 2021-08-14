Sun, Aug 15, 2021 @ 01:42 GMT
CFTC Commitments of Traders – Traders Bet Aussie to Go Lower as Resurgence of Pandemic Triggers Lockdown Extension

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended August 10, NET SHORT of USD index futures added +445 contracts to 19 326. Speculative long positions rose +2 514 contracts while shorts increased +2 069 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures fell -4 150 contracts to 33 857. GBP futures returned to NET LENGTH of 7 070 contracts.

On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH of CHF futures gained +2 135 contracts to 9 678 while NET SHORT of JPY futures rose +5 467 contracts to 60 657. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT of AUD futures soared +8 030 contracts to 49 313 while that of NZD futures added +707 contracts to 1 032 during the week. NET LENGTH of CAD futures shrank -995 contracts to 6 465 during the week.

