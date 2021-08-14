CFTC Commitments of Traders – Traders Bet Aussie to Go Lower as Resurgence of Pandemic Triggers Lockdown Extension

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended August 10, NET SHORT of USD index futures added +445 contracts to 19 326. Speculative long positions rose +2 514 contracts while shorts increased +2 069 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures fell -4 150 contracts to 33 857. GBP futures returned to NET LENGTH of 7 070 contracts.

On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH of CHF futures gained +2 135 contracts to 9 678 while NET SHORT of JPY futures rose +5 467 contracts to 60 657. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT of AUD futures soared +8 030 contracts to 49 313 while that of NZD futures added +707 contracts to 1 032 during the week. NET LENGTH of CAD futures shrank -995 contracts to 6 465 during the week.

