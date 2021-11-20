Sat, Nov 20, 2021 @ 14:00 GMT
HomeAction InsightSpecial TopicsCFTC Commitments of Traders - European Currencies Slumped as Austria Lockdown Raises...

CFTC Commitments of Traders – European Currencies Slumped as Austria Lockdown Raises Concern about Outlook

By ActionForex.com

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended November 16, NET LENGTH of USD index futures dropped -540 contracts to 34 908. Bets on both sides climbed slightly higher. Concerning European currencies, NET SHORT of EUR futures gained +7 599 contracts to 3 826 while that of GBP futures jumped +19 506 contracts to 31 599.

On safe-haven currencies, NET SHORT of CHF futures plunged -8 154 contracts to 8 889 while that of JPY futures slumped -12 225 contracts to 93 126. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT of AUD futures fell -2 271 contracts to 61 153. NET LENGTH for NZD futures increased +1 083 contracts to 13 965 during the week. CAD futures saw NET LENGTH up +3 605 contracts to 8 709.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.