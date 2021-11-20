CFTC Commitments of Traders – European Currencies Slumped as Austria Lockdown Raises Concern about Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended November 16, NET LENGTH of USD index futures dropped -540 contracts to 34 908. Bets on both sides climbed slightly higher. Concerning European currencies, NET SHORT of EUR futures gained +7 599 contracts to 3 826 while that of GBP futures jumped +19 506 contracts to 31 599.

On safe-haven currencies, NET SHORT of CHF futures plunged -8 154 contracts to 8 889 while that of JPY futures slumped -12 225 contracts to 93 126. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT of AUD futures fell -2 271 contracts to 61 153. NET LENGTH for NZD futures increased +1 083 contracts to 13 965 during the week. CAD futures saw NET LENGTH up +3 605 contracts to 8 709.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>