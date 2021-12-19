CFTC Commitments of Traders – EUR and GBP Failed to Gain Strength after Policy Announcements

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended December 14, NET LENGTH of USD index futures fell -3 624 contracts to 31 241. Speculative long positions slipped -795 contracts but shorts gained +2 829 contracts. NET SHORT of EUR futures rose +3 580 contracts to 11 879 while that of GBP futures soared +12 471 contracts to 50 748.

On safe-haven currencies, NET SHORT of CHF futures declined -2 717 contracts to 8 336 while that of JPY futures sank -9 558 contracts to 53 523. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT of AUD futures dropped -2 889 contracts to 78 903. NZD futures drifted to NET SHORT of 5 861 contracts during the week. NET SHORT of CAD futures increased +3 770 contracts to 13 128.

