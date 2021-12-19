Sun, Dec 19, 2021 @ 05:20 GMT
CFTC Commitments of Traders – EUR and GBP Failed to Gain Strength after Policy Announcements

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended December 14, NET LENGTH of USD index futures fell -3 624 contracts to 31 241. Speculative long positions slipped -795 contracts but shorts gained +2 829 contracts. NET SHORT of EUR futures rose +3 580 contracts to 11 879 while that of GBP futures soared +12 471 contracts to 50 748.

On safe-haven currencies, NET SHORT of CHF futures declined -2 717 contracts to 8 336 while that of JPY futures sank -9 558 contracts to 53 523. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT of AUD futures dropped -2 889 contracts to 78 903. NZD futures drifted to NET SHORT of 5 861 contracts during the week. NET SHORT of CAD futures increased +3 770 contracts to 13 128.

