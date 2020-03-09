For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Silver declined 0.34% against the USD and closed at USD17.38 per ounce on Friday.
In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 17.06, with silver trading 1.84% lower against the USD from Friday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 16.86, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 16.66. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 17.42, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 17.78.
- advertisement -
The white metal is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.