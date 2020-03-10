For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Silver declined 1.71% against the USD and closed at USD16.91 per ounce, in line with the gold prices.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 17.08, with silver trading 1.01% higher against the USD from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 16.69, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 16.29. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 17.34, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 17.60.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The white metal is trading between its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.