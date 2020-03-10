For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Gold declined 1.11% against the USD and closed at USD1677.10 per ounce.
In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1666.50, with gold trading 0.63% lower against the USD from yesterday’s close, on hopes for global stimulus measures.
The pair is expected to find support at 1651.00, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1635.50. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1689.00, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1711.50.
The yellow metal is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.