For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Silver declined 0.89% against the USD and closed at USD16.78 per ounce, tracking losses in gold prices.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 16.54, with silver trading 1.43% lower against the USD from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 16.28, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 16.01. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 16.95, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 17.36.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The white metal is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.