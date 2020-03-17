For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Silver declined 11.90% against the USD and closed at USD12.96 per ounce, tracking losses in gold prices.
In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 12.87, with silver trading 0.66% lower against the USD from yesterday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 11.51, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 10.15. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 14.49, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 16.11.
- advertisement -
The white metal is showing convergence with its 20 Hr moving average and trading below its 50 Hr moving average.