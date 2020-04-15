For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 2.71% against the JPY and closed at 107.17.
In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 107.12, with the USD trading 0.05% lower against the JPY from yesterday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 106.78, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 106.44. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 107.61, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 108.10.
- advertisement -
The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.