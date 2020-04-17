For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 0.55% against the CHF and closed at 0.9691.

On the data front, Switzerland’s producer and import prices fell 2.7% on an annual basis in March, driven by lower petroleum products prices and surpassing market forecast for a fall of 2.5%. In the previous month, producer and import prices recorded a drop of 2.1%.

In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 0.9681, with the USD trading 0.10% lower against the CHF from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 0.9647, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.9612. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 0.9716, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 0.9750.

Amid no macroeconomic releases in Switzerland today, investor sentiment would be governed by global macroeconomic factors.

The currency pair is showing convergence with its 20 Hr moving average and trading above its 50 Hr moving average.