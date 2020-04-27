General Trend:
- WTI Crude Futs decline by over 8% in Asia; Saudi ARAMCO started cutting production early to meet new production target set by OPEC+, to meet 8.5Mbpd target a little ahead of schedule [in line with speculation from April 21st]
- Gainers during the morning session in Shanghai include Banks and Property firms
- ZTE rises over 1% in HK following Q1 results
- HK bank earnings in focus this week: HSBC is due to report on Tuesday (April 28th), Standard Chartered is due to report Q1 results on Wed (April 29th)
- TOPIX Banking index rises after BOJ decision
- Fanuc rises over 10% in Japan following FY results and guidance
- Aussie Consumer Discretionary companies rise as Queensland plans to ease certain lockdown measures; Banks weighed down by NAB’s capital raise and dividend announcement
- Will the Trump Administration continue to hold coronavirus briefings on a daily basis?
Headlines/Economic Data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened flat
- NAB.AU Reports H1 (A$) Cash profit 1.44B v 3.3B y/y; Net interest income 6.89B v 6.73B y/y; Rev 8.92B v 9.17B y/y; To undergo institutional placement of A$3.0B and A$500M SPP
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA): Excess cash at exchange settlement (ES) accounts at A$66.4B v A$69.6B prior
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) adds A$4.28B to banking system through repos v A$1.3B prior
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) offers to buy total of A$500M in bonds v A$500M prior
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.8%
- (JP) BANK OF JAPAN (BOJ) LEAVES INTEREST RATE ON EXCESS RESERVES (IOER) UNCHANGED AT -0.10%; STRENGTHENS STIMULUS; ENABLES UNLIMITED JGB BUYING: INCREASES PURCHASES OF CORP BONDS AND COMMERCIAL PAPER; ADJUSTS FORWARD GUIDANCE
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Q1 Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices: Economy is likely to remain in a severe situation for the time being due to coronavirus at home and overseas; cuts FY19/20 and FY20/21 GDP to contraction forecasts
- (JP) Japan PM Abe party wins the Japan special election for Japan lower house during coronavirus pandemic; Voter turnout record low 34.1%
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Aso: It is up to the Bank of Japan (BOJ) To make decisions regarding policy steps; Expects BOJ to support financial stability and companies cash flow
- (JP) Former Bank of Japan (BOJ) Board Member: Japan needs a more aggressive economic response to coronavirus – press
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Suga: Cabinet approved extra budget; Reiterates extending state of emergency based on expert opinion
- (JP) Japan PM Abe: Economy in extremely severe state; this will continue; Wants to start cash handouts as early as possible in May
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.4%
- (KR) According to Hyundai Research Institute South Korea 2020 GDP seen at -0.3% (reminder IMF forecast is -1.2%) – Yonhap
- (KR) Japanese media report claims North Korea leader Kim Jong Un is in a “vegetative state” after undergoing heart surgery earlier this month
- (KR) North Korea state radio issued statement from Leader Kim: Comrade Kim Jong-un sent appreciation to workers earnestly and wholeheartedly supporting in furnishing Samjiyon; no comments on his health or whereabouts – Yonhap
- (KR) South Korea top foreign policy adviser Moon Chung-in: North Korea leader Kim is alive and well, the position of South Korea’s gov’t is firm – CNN
- (KR) South Korea 3rd extra budget expected to be ~KRW30T – Korean press; Follow Up: Govt denies the report
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) sells 1-year Monetary Stabilization Bonds (MSB); avg yield 0.76% v 1.00% prior
- (KR) South Korea Industry Min Sung: Will spare no effort to help local shipbuilders amid declining ship orders due to virus pandemic an declining oil prices – Yonhap
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) loan offer of $4.0B to banks v $4.0B prior; draws $1.26B in demand v $2.025B prior
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +0.8%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.1%
- (CN) China National Health Commission Coronavirus Update for April 26th: 3 additional cases (2 imported v 5 prior) v 11 prior; Additional deaths: 0 v 0 prior; Additional Asymptomatic cases: 25 v 30 prior
- (CN) China PBOC Gov Yi Gang: Inflation outlook is a warning for China bonds – US financial press
- 3988.HK Certain clients said to have lost ~$1.0B on bet related to oil – US financial press
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.0703 v 7.0803 prior
- (CN) China PBoC Open Market Operation (OMO): Skips Reserve Repo Operations for the 18th consecutive session; Net CNY0B v CNY0B prior
- (CN) CHINA MAR INDUSTRIAL PROFITS YTD Y/Y: -36.7% V -38.3% PRIOR
- (CN) China National People’s Congress (NPC) expected to take place at the end of May, expected to announce a new stimulus package and could set 2020 GDP targets at that time – press; Follow Up: China has started that Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) plenary session Sunday; where they will decided on date for the delayed NPC (likely to be late May) – Xinhua
Other
- ARAMCO.SA Started cutting production early to meet new production target set by OPEC+, to meet 8.5Mbpd target a little ahead of schedule
- According to Goldman global storage capacity for oil expected to be filled within 3-4 weeks, once it is filled there will be nowhere to put additional production; Oil producers will have to close down enough supply to match demand loss which is seen as a cut of ~18-20M bpd by middle of March – press
North America
- (US) Small Business Administration (SBA) said to be planning to cap lending under the emergency coronavirus program – NY Post
- (US) President Trump calls daily coronavirus press briefings as “not worth the time and effort” (update)
Europe
- DBK.DE Reports prelim Q1 Net €66M v €201M y/y; Pretax €206M v €292M y/y; Rev €6.4B v €6.35B y/y; Provisions for credit losses €500M (44bp of loans) v €140M y/y
- AIR.FR CEO Faury: Company is “bleeding cash” at a rate that threatens our existence and need to quickly cut costs and adapt to the rapidly changing industry; Have lost 1/3 of our business in the last few weeks; recent cuts to production are not worst case scenario moves – press citing letter to employees
- (EU) Said that EU companies will be able to receive up to 5% of their 2019 Rev via govt loans for support during coronavirus pandemic – financial press
Levels as of 1:15ET
- Hang Seng +1.8%; Shanghai Composite +0.7%; Kospi +2.0%; Nikkei225 +2.6%; ASX 200 +1.2%
- Equity Futures: S&P500 +1.0%; Nasdaq100 +1.3%, Dax +1.2%; FTSE100 +0.6%
- EUR 1.0844-1.0812; JPY 107.62-107.22; AUD 0.6454-0.6382; NZD 0.6066-0.6008; GBP/USD 1.2442-1.2360
- Commodity Futures: Gold +0.4% at $1,741/oz; Crude Oil -9.0% at $15.41/brl; Copper +0.8% at $2.38/lb