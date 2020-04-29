For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Gold rose 0.05% against the USD and closed at USD1722.20 per ounce.

In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 1724.30, with gold trading 0.12% higher against the USD from yesterday’s close, amid weakness in the US dollar.

The pair is expected to find support at 1708.30, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1692.30. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1736.10, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1747.90.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The yellow metal is trading above its 20 Hr moving average and showing convergence with its 50 Hr moving average.