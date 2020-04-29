For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Gold rose 0.05% against the USD and closed at USD1722.20 per ounce.
In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 1724.30, with gold trading 0.12% higher against the USD from yesterday’s close, amid weakness in the US dollar.
The pair is expected to find support at 1708.30, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1692.30. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1736.10, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1747.90.
The yellow metal is trading above its 20 Hr moving average and showing convergence with its 50 Hr moving average.