For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.26% against the CHF and closed at 0.9613 on Friday.

In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 0.9637, with the USD trading 0.25% higher against the CHF from Friday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 0.9598, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.9558. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 0.9668, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 0.9698.

Moving forward, investors would keep a close watch on Switzerland’s SVME – Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for April, slated to release in a few hours.

The currency pair is trading between its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.