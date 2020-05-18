For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Gold rose 0.79% against the USD and closed at USD1753.50 per ounce on Friday, amid renewed US-China trade tensions.
In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 1773.40, with gold trading 1.13% higher against the USD from Friday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 1748.47, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1723.53. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1786.67, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1799.93.
The yellow metal is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.