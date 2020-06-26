For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the AUD rose 0.44% against the USD and closed at 0.6891.

LME Copper prices rose 0.2% or $9.5/MT to $5,880.5/MT. Aluminium prices declined 1.3% or $20.5/MT to $1,543.5/MT.

In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 0.6883, with the AUD trading 0.12% lower against the USD from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 0.6856, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.6828. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 0.6903, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 0.6922.

The currency pair is trading/showing convergence with its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving average.