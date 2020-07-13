For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the GBP rose 0.21% against the USD and closed at 1.2630 on Friday.

In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 1.2655, with the GBP trading 0.20% higher against the USD from Friday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.2593, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.2532. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.269, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.2726.

Moving ahead, traders would focus on UK’s BRC like-for-like retail sales for June, slated to release for overnight.

The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.