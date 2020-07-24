For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.31% against the JPY and closed at 106.83.

In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 106.51, with the USD trading 0.30% lower against the JPY from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 106.24, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 105.98. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 107.00, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 107.50.

Amid a lack of macroeconomic releases in Japan today, investor sentiment would be determined by global macroeconomic factors.

The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.