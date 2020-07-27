For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.81% against the JPY and closed at 105.97 on Friday.
In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 105.56, with the USD trading 0.39% lower against the JPY from Friday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 105.21, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 104.87. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 106.24, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 106.93.
Amid a lack of macroeconomic releases in Japan today, investor sentiment would be determined by global macroeconomic factors.
The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.