For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Gold slightly declined against the USD and closed at USD1974.70 per ounce.
In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 1968.90, with gold trading 0.29% lower against the USD from yesterday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 1932.60, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1896.30. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 2000.10, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 2031.30.
The yellow metal is showing convergence with its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.