For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Gold rose 2.44% against the USD and closed at USD2037.90 per ounce, as the US dollar weakened.

In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 2033.10, with gold trading 0.24% lower against the USD from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1994.27, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1955.43. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 2060.27, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 2087.43.

The yellow metal is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.