The Canadian dollar has started the week with slight losses. In the North American session, USD/CAD is trading at 1.3156, down 0.16% on the day.

Canada retail sales soar

The week ended on a high note, as Canada’s retail sales stormed out of the gates in June. The headline figure jumped 23.7%, after a gain of 18.7% in May. The core reading gained 15.7%, up from 10.6% beforehand. Consumer spending was hampered as Covid-19 weighed on the economy, but these readings are another sign that the economic recovery is gaining steam.

On Monday, the Conference Board of Canada (CB) released a report, saying that the recovery from Covid-19 would take longer than anticipated. The CB said that even if the third quarter shows strong numbers, Canada’s economic output would not return to pre-pandemic levels until the end of 2021. The outlook for the economy, added the CB, will depend greatly on the speed of the recovery in the United States, which is Canada’s largest trading partner.

USD/CAD Technical