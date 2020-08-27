General Trend

  • Decliners in Hong Kong include Telecom, Energy, Property, Financial and Gaming firms
  • China Communications Construction [1800.HK] declines by over 4%, said to have been added to the US Commerce Dept’s entity list
  • HSBC declined after recent comments from the US Sec of State
  • Xiaomi rises over 9% after reporting Q2 results
  • Australian equities outperform, Victoria reported the lowest number of daily coronavirus cases in almost 2 months; Consumer Staples index rises after financial results from Woolworths; Energy and financial firms lag
  • Japanese equity markets trade broadly lower; Topix Insurance, Real Estate and Bank indices decline by over 1%
  • Shanghai Composite rose by less than 0.5% during morning session; IT and Consumer shares rose, Financials lagged ahead of upcoming bank earnings
  • China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thursday

Headlines/Economic Data

Australia/New Zealand

- advertisement -
  • ASX200 opened +0.1%
  • (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) offers to buy A$2.0B in 2023 and 2024 bonds v skips prior
  • (AU) AUSTRALIA Q2 PRIVATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE Q/Q: -5.9% V -8.2%E; 2020-21 Capex estimate A$98.6B
  • (AU) Victoria state (Australia) reports 113 additional coronavirus cases (lowest figure in ~ 2 months) v 149 prior; 23 additional deaths
  • (AU) Australia PM Morrison favors federal veto powers over the Belt and Road agreements of local states – SCMP
  • (NZ) New Zealand confirms 6 additional coronavirus cases v 3 prior
  • (NZ) New Zealand Exchange: has decided to suspend trading through the end of the day; doing everything possible to open market tomorrow (Aug 28th), working with cyber-security experts

China/Hong Kong

  • Hang Seng opened -0.1%, Shanghai Composite +0.1%
  • (CN) China July Industrial Profits Y/Y: 19.6% v 11.5% prior
  • (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8903 v 6.9079 prior ( Strongest fix since Jan 22nd)
  • (CN) China PBoC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY100B in 7-day reverse repos v Injects CNY200B in 7-day prior; Net drain CNY60B v Net Injection CNY50B prior
  • (CN) PBOC to conduct CNY5.0B central bank bill swap (CBS) operation today
  • (CN) US Commerce Dept adds 24 Chinese firms to entity list; accuses the companies of assisting to build military islands in the South China Sea; The companies are said to include China Communications Construction Company – press
  • (CN) China govt could restrict drug exports to the US if the Trump administration was to cut China’s access to semiconductors – SCMP (from Aug 26th)
  • (CN) China PBoC : Will facilitate Yuan Settlement in Trade and investments
  • (CN) US: China is entitled to conduct exercises within laws; Ready to respond to threats in South China Sea
  • Reportedly Kevin Mayer to step down as CEO of TikTok

Japan

  • Nikkei 225 opened +0.1%
  • (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Suga: Japan PM Abe press conference scheduled for August 28th is not fixed yet; Strongly opposes actions that raise tensions in the South China Sea
  • (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Official Suzuki: Need to watch for impacts of side effects; BoJ’s monetary policy framework is functioning, benefits of monetary easing are exceeding costs for now
  • (UK) UK and Japan could agree on a free trade deal as soon as Aug 28th – Nikkei (from Aug 26th)
  • (JP) Japan MOF sells ¥3.0T v ¥3.0T indicated in 0.1% 2-year JGBs: avg yield: -0.1150% v -0.1330% prior, bid to cover 4.66x v 4.56x prior
  • (JP) Japan Jun All Industry Activity Index M/M: 6.1% v 6.3%e

Korea

  • Kospi opened +0.1%
  • (KR) BANK OF KOREA (BOK) LEAVES 7-DAY REPO RATE UNCHANGED AT 0.50%; AS EXPECTED; Cuts 2020 GDP from -0.2% to -1.3%; Decision to keep policy steady was unanimous; still have room for further action; to consider possible negative impacts from further rate cuts; not considering Yield curve control; Level 3 social distancing may impact financial markets; Chip and Auto Exports not fully coming back to life; will purchase Govt bonds in cases of increased volatility
  • (KR) South Korea confirms 441 additional coronavirus cases v 320 prior (Highest daily case count since early March)
  • (KR) South Korea Vice Fin Min Kim: South Korea may be able to manage coronavirus while maintaining level 2 social distancing
  • (KR) South Korea Parliament to be temporarily closed due to infections Of coronavirus found In reporters for the Ruling Party – Yonhap
  • (KR) Follow Up: South Korea reported to be announcing extension of short sale ban today – Local press

Levels as of 1:20 ET

  • Nikkei 225, -0.5%, ASX 200 +0.2% , Hang Seng -0.8%; Shanghai Composite +0.3% ; Kospi -0.9%
  • Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.2%; Nasdaq100 -0.3%, Dax -0.4%; FTSE100 flat
  • EUR 1.1849-1.1824 ; JPY 106.07-105.80 ; AUD 0.7251-0.7227 ;NZD 0.6648-0.6608
  • Gold -0.1% at $1,951/oz; Crude Oil flat at $43.38/brl; Copper -0.4% at $2.9642/lb

 

Previous articleEUR/USD Daily Outlook
Next articleEquities Continue To Rally While The New Issuance Season Continues With KfW Today
Trade The News
http://www.tradethenews.com/
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.