The British pound continues to show mid-week volatility and has given up the gains made on Wednesday. In Thursday’s European session, GBP/USD pair is trading at 1.2883, down 0.66%.

BoE spooks markets with negative rate talk

The Bank of England held the course on interest rates and QE, as widely expected. The decision to keep the Official Bank Rate at 0.10% and QE at 745 billion pounds was unanimously agreed to by all nine MPC members. Investor attention was directed at the bank’s Monetary Policy Summary, which stated that MPC members had discussed the possibility of negative interest rates, given the current climate of low equilibrium rates. The last thing that a currency investor wants to hear is negative interest rates; predictably, the British pound has dropped sharply on Thursday, falling over 0.60%.

On Friday, the UK releases Retail Sales, the primary gauge of consumer spending. In August, retail sales slowed to 3.8%, down sharply from 13.9% a month earlier. Investors are braced for a weak reading of 0.8% in August, which would indicate that consumer spending is tapering off. A reading below expectations could sour sentiment towards the pound and weigh on GBP/USD.

GBP/USD Technical