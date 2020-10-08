The Canadian dollar is in calm waters in the Thursday session. In North American trade, USD/CAD is trading at 1.3244, down 0.09% on the day.

On the fundamental front, Canada Housing Starts fell to 209 thousand, down from 262 thousand beforehand. Over in the US, unemployment claims edged up to 84o thousand, up from 837 thousand. This was well above the forecast of 820 thousand. Canada releases employment data on Friday, which could shake up the sleepy Canadian dollar.

Federal Reserve notes concern over fiscal aid

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Federal Reserve released the minutes of its September policy meeting on Wednesday. There were no dramatic comments for the markets to digest, and the response of the currency markets was muted. The Fed wants to see more government fiscal aid for the economy, but has to walk a fine line and avoid making any statements that could be construed as political (although Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked the Fed). The minutes expressed concern that the lack of a federal fiscal stimulus package could hamper the US recovery, which members said was moving faster than expected. A stimulus bill has been stuck in Congress for months, and earlier this week President Trump said he breaking off talks with the Democrats with regard to the bill.

The markets might have shown more of a reaction to the minutes if members had clarified the guidelines for raising interest rates, but members balked, saying that there was no need for forward guidance on raising rates, given the low-rate environment that is expected to continue for a period of time.

USD/CAD Technical