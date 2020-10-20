USD/CAD is almost unchanged for a second straight day. In Tuesday’s North American session, the pair is trading at 1.3184, down 0.06% on the day. In the US, construction releases were positive in September. Housing Starts were up 1.9%, while Building Permits climbed 5.2%.

Investors eye Canadian inflation, retail sales

It has been a quiet start to the week for the Canadian dollar, but that could change on Wednesday, as Canada releases key inflation and consumer spending data. Consumer inflation remains worryingly low, a sign of weak economic activity. In September, CPI came in at -0.1% for a second straight month. Analysts are expecting much better news from retail sales, which is projected to show a gain of 1.1% in August, after an identical gain a month earlier. If the inflation and retail sales numbers miss expectations, USD/CAD could respond with volatility.

BoC says recovery will be bumpy

The Bank of Canada released its quarterly Business Outlook report on Monday. The report is useful to gauge the mood of the business sector. The outlook is often a market-mover of the Canadian dollar, but the USD/CAD response to the report was muted. The report noted that there are indications that “the pace of the recovery will slow and be uneven across industries”. This is another sign that Canada’s economic recovery is tenuous, which could mean bumps in the road for the Canadian dollar.

USD/CAD Technical