Wed, Dec 30, 2020 @ 11:32 GMT
Home Contributors Fundamental Analysis USD Index FUTs Move Lower Into Year End

USD Index FUTs Move Lower Into Year End

By Trade The News

General Trend

  • Hang Seng outperforms as TECH index extends gain
  • Hang Lung Properties’ transaction with US gov’t delayed by China/HK
  • Gainers in Shanghai include Consumer, Industrial and IT firms; Financial and property cos. lag
  • Kospi trades at record high in final trading session of the year, chipmakers rise ; KRW gains
  • Australian equities decline amid REIT ex-dividends
  • In last trading day of 2020, Nikkei has modest drop after rising over 2.6% during prior session; Topix Pharma, Iron/Steel, Electric Appliances and Real Estate indices are among the decliners ; Transport and Securities indices rise
  • USD/CNH declines toward 6.50
  • Dalian Iron Ore FUTs decline by over 5%, China plans to cut crude steel production in 2021
  • Note today is the last day of trade for the year for Japan and Korea markets

Headlines/Economic Data

Australia/New Zealand

  • ASX 200 opened -0.0%
  • IRI.AU Guides He Net to break even at A$2.0M v A$11.8M y/y, Rev A$34-37M v A$53.2M y/y; trading performance has been below expectations

Japan

  • Nikkei 225 opened -0.0%
  • 4552.JP Signs agreement to produce Astrazenena coronavirus vaccine
  • (JP) Japan planning to issue Govt backed green bonds (1st time) – Nikkei
  • 9984.JP To offer at home low cost COVID tests in Japan – Nikkei
  • 9449.JP Receives license in New York to issue stablecoin pegged to the Yen (JPY) – US press

Korea

  • Kospi opened -0.0%
  • 003550.KR Indonesia confirms MOU with LG Group for Electric Vehicle Batteries for $9.8B
  • (KR) South Korea Nov Industrial Production M/M: 0.3% v 0.8%e; Y/Y: +0.5% v -0.5%e
  • (KR) South Korea Nov Retail Sales M/M: -1.0% v -0.9% prior; Y/Y: -1.5% v -0.2% prior (2nd consecutive decline)
  • 000270.KR Union votes to accept wage freeze amid pandemic (1st freeze since 2009)
  • (KR) South Korea reports 1,050 COVID cases v 1,046 prior (2nd consecutive day above 1,000)

China/Hong Kong

  • Hang Seng opened +0.5%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.1%
  • (CN) China Stats Bureau NBS: revises 2019 GDP lower from 6.1% to 6.0%
  • (CN) China PBOC statement after quarterly policy meeting: Reiterates to avoid a sudden shift in monetary policy while maintaining necessary support for the economy’s recovery
  • China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY40B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY20B in 7-day reverse repos prior; Net Injection: CNY30B v CNY10B prior
  • China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.5325 v 6.5451 prior
  • (CN) China State Post Bureau issues first standard for unmanned aircraft delivery (drones)
  • 300433.CN Apple Supplier Lens Technology reportedly accused of using forced labor in China – press
  • 1099.HK Coronavirus vaccine has 79.3% efficacy, meeting technical standard of WHO and Chinese regulator, submitted application for use of vaccine

North America

  • (US) Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -4.8M v +2.7M prior
  • (US) Trump campaign appeals to Supreme Court over Wisconsin challenge, seeking review before Jan 6th
  • INTC Third Point (Loeb) in letter reportedly urges Intel to explore strategic alternatives including ‘potential divestment of certain failed acquisitions’ – press (US session)
  • (US) Louisiana Congressman Elect Letlow (R-LA) dies of coronavirus at the age of 41

Europe

  • (EU) EU member states approve UK post-Brexit trade deal – press (as expected)
  • (UK) PM Johnson expected to be able to get Brexit deal approved by parliament within a day
  • (UK) PM Johnson approves extension of Tier 4 restrictions – UK’s Times

Levels as of 12:15ET

  • Hang Seng +1.7%; Shanghai Composite +0.9%; Kospi +1.8%; Nikkei225 -0.3%; ASX 200 -0.5%
  • Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.5%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax +0.3%; FTSE100 +0.1%
  • EUR 1.2295-1.2246; JPY 103.61-103.27; AUD 0.7663-0.7602; NZD 0.7189-0.7144
  • Commodity Futures: Gold +0.3% at $1,889/oz; Crude Oil +0.6% at $48.28/brl; Copper +0.7% at $3.57/lb

 

Trade The Newshttp://www.tradethenews.com/
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.