Thu, Apr 01, 2021 @ 11:33 GMT
Home Contributors Fundamental Analysis Asian Equities Rally

Asian Equities Rally

By Swissquote Bank SA

Asia markets higher after Wall Street gains

Asia Pacific stock markets are off to a positive start today on the back of positive regional data and Wall Street finishing on a positive note. Overnight, the S&P 500 gained 0.37%, with technology outperforming. The Nasdaq leapt by 1.54%, with the Dow Jones almost unchanged. Month-end rotation trades dominated proceedings after the ADP data and the Biden infrastructure package caused no ructions in the US bond market. I suspect the news was priced into financial markets at a much higher level than I expected, muting its impact.

President Biden announced the first details of his highly anticipated infrastructure programme overnight. The package itself totalled around USD2.25 trillion of spending over 10 years, with approximately USD1.60 trillion of corporate tax rises phased in over 15 years. Biden did not mention the expected hike in income taxes for higher earners or on capital gains taxes, which will be needed in order to pay for the massive package.

US futures are modestly higher today, and Japan’s PMI and Tankan tailwind has lifted the Nikkei by 0.60%, with the Kospi rising 0.55%. Mainland China’s Shanghai Composite and CSI 300 have advanced 0.85%, with Hong Kong climbing 0.70%.

In ASEAN, Singapore is 0.20% higher, while Kuala Lumpur has risen by 0.50%, with Jakarta unchanged as a weaker Rupiah weighs on sentiment. Australian markets have risen more modestly than the month-end exuberance seen yesterday, with the ASX 200 edging 0.20% higher and the All Ordinaries rallying 0.55%.

With much of Asia Pacific on holiday for Good Friday, activity is somewhat muted, especially with the US Non-Farm Payrolls to come Friday night. Asia’s performance today should be enough to lift European shares at the open, although France’s national lockdown, and Ontario’s in Canada, are likely to take the edge of bullish spirits. Pan-Europe PMI data should lift proceedings if it performs positively as expected.

 

Swissquote Bank SAhttp://en.swissquote.com/fx
Trading foreign exchange, spot precious metals and any other product on the Forex platform involves significant risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Prior to opening an account with Swissquote, consider your level of experience, investment objectives, assets, income and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not speculate, invest or hedge with capital you cannot afford to lose, that is borrowed or urgently needed or necessary for personal or family subsistence. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.