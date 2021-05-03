<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Last week, investors were mainly watching the U.S. Fed Rate decision. The results of the FED Committee have not surpassed. Although the FED left the interest rate on the same level, monetary policy will also remain soft and stimulative for the U.S economy. This week the main event for investors will be the U.S. Non-Farm Employment Change. The analysts are expected to see 978,000 jobs created in April, reducing the unemployment rate to 5.7% from 6%.

Monday, May 3

On Monday, traders will focus on the Fed Chair Powell Speaks and also PMIs data for indications on the health of the U.S. and European economies. Bank Holiday in Great Britain, Japan, and China.

German Retail Sales (y/y) at 09:00 (GMT+3);

German Final Manufacturing PMI (m/m) at 10:55 (GMT+3);

Canadian Manufacturing PMI (m/m) at 16:30 (GMT+3);

US ISM Manufacturing PMI (m/m) at 17:00 (GMT+3);

Fed Chair Powell Speaks at 21:20 (GMT+3).

Tuesday, May 4

On Tuesday, investors’ attention will be focused on changes in the monetary policy of the Reserve Bank of Australia. Analysts expect the interest rate to remain the same. Bank Holiday in Japan and China.

RBA Interest Rate Decision at 07:30 (GMT+3);

US Trade Balance (m/m) at 15:30 (GMT+3);

Canadian Trade Balance (m/m) at 15:30 (GMT+3).

Wednesday, May 5

The main event of Wednesday will be the announcement of the Crude Oil Inventories which significantly affect oil prices. Traders should also pay attention to the Employment Change in New Zealand. Bank Holiday in Japan and China.

New Zealand Employment Change (m/m) at 01:45 (GMT+3);

New Zealand Unemployment Rate (m/m) at 01:45 (GMT+3);

New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr Speaks at 02:00 (GMT+3);

US ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (m/m) at 15:15 (GMT+3);

US ISM Services PMI (m/m) at 17:00 (GMT+3);

US Crude Oil Reserves at 17:30 (GMT+3).

Thursday, May 6

On Thursday, the Bank of England is expected to upgrade its economic forecasts. Investors’ attention will be focused on the quarterly BOE Monetary Policy Report. Analysts expect the rate will remain the same.

Bank Of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem Speaks at 01:30 (GMT+3);

BOE Monetary Policy Report at 14:00 (GMT+3);

Asset Purchase Facility at 14:00 (GMT+3);

England Monetary Policy Summary at 14:00 (GMT+3);

US Unemployment Claims at 15:30 (GMT+3);

Natural Gas Storage at 17:30 (GMT+3).

Friday, May 7

Friday will bring various statistics for many countries. The most interesting for investors will be the data US Non-Farm Employment Change. This data can cause increased volatility in the market.