The Optimistic Mood Of Investors Is Returning To The Global Stock Markets

On the background of technology companies growth, the US indices significantly increased on Thursday. Investors were also pleased by positive statistics on weekly jobless claims. The number of jobs has been growing for the third week in a row. The S&P 500 rose by 1.06%, the Dow Jones added 0.55%, and the Nasdaq increased by 1.77% by the end of the trading day. The well-known Kathy Wood Ark Investment Fund bought more than 47,000 Tesla shares yesterday.

European indices are highly correlated with the US indices now. On Thursday, German DAX increased by 1.7%, British FTSE 100 added 1%, and French CAC 40 jumped by 1.29%. Technology sector companies (Deutsche Telekom AG, Bouygues, Nordic Semiconductor, CTS Eventim) became the leaders of the growth in Europe.

Oil prices fell by more than 2%. The pressure on the price of “black gold” is made by the progress in achieving a deal to lift the US sanctions against Iran. Brent crude oil decreased by 2.3% to $65.11 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) increased by 2.1% to $62.05 per barrel.

Gold and silver mining companies Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), Hecla Mining (HL,) and Eldorado Gold (EGO) are feeling very confident against the background of the growth of gold and silver prices.

On Thursday, The Asian stock market rose amid easing fears over inflation and the prospect of a reduction in stimulus measures by the US. Japan’s Nikkei jumped by 1%, and the broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, the MSCI, added 0.6%.

Main market quotes:

S&P 500 (F) 4,159.12 +43.44 (+1.06%)

Dow Jones 34,084.15 +188.11 (+0.55%)

DAX 15,370.26 +256.70 (+1.70%)

FTSE 100 7,019.79 +69.59 (+1.00%)

USD Index 89.78 -0.42 (-0.46%)

Important events: