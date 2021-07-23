Forward Guidance: Canada’s Inflation Rate Remained above the BoC Target in June

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

We expect next week’s June consumer price inflation report to show the inflation rate held above the Bank of Canada’s 1% to 3% target range—for the third consecutive month. There was likely a slight moderation in the annual increase in June, to 3.4% from 3.6% in May. That was probably driven by gasoline price growth that slowed to 33% in June from 43% in May and 62% in April. Much of the surge in inflation reflects base effects, as prices (including energy) rebound after falling sharply during the initial pandemic shock in Q2 2020. Though supply chain bottlenecks continue to push prices up for things like car rentals and home building, we look for some price pressures to ease in coming months as real-estate markets cool, lumber price futures fall, and global chip makers work hard to boost production.

Still, even if the inflationary impact of near-term supply disruptions fades, consumer demand, particularly for services, is set to surge over the second half of 2021. Consumers are poised to spend more on travel and hospitality sectors as the economy reopens. A sharp strengthening in that demand could stoke a more broad-based inflation that would be difficult for central banks to dismiss. Statistics Canada’s reweighting of the CPI basket to reflect 2020 household spending patterns means that for some products, like airfare and travel tours, the shares were so small last year that prices were almost removed from the CPI altogether. As a result, any inflation generated as those hardest-hit sectors rebound will be significantly underrepresented in the consumer price index in the near term. It also means that headline CPI readings won’t necessarily reflect actual household spending patterns as the year progresses, making alternative inflation measures like the BoC’s preferred ‘core’ measures—which control (to varying degrees) for larger swings in prices for individual products—a better indication of price pressures.

