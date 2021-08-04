Wed, Aug 04, 2021 @ 10:19 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisDip Buyers Hunt For China Equities

Dip Buyers Hunt For China Equities

By MarketPulse

Asia in mixed territory after Wall Street surges

Another day, another record close for Wall Street, as strong corporate earnings and subdued US yields keeps the party going. The S&P 500 rose 0.82%, the Nasdaq climbed 0.55%, while the Dow Jones finished a respectable 0.80% higher. Delta nerves have been pushed to the sidelines once again, and the US Infrastructure Bill continues to make progress, it seems.

In Asia, it has been a mixed day notable for the dip-buyers in China equities. After yesterday’s “spiritual opium” comments from the government press and a new enquiry into auto semiconductors sparked a panicked sell-off in tech heavyweights, the irresistible lure of seemingly cheap China shares has buyers back once again. The Shanghai Composite has risen 0.75%, with the CSI 300 climbing 0.65%. The tail-chasing herd have lifted the Hang Seng by 1.15%. Today’s bargain is tomorrow’s expensive mistake with China at the moment, and the rebalancing between price and regulatory risk still has some way to go, I believe.

Japan’s worsening Covid-19 outlook is weighing on the Nikkei 225 today, which is 0.25% lower, but the Kospi has leapt by 1.15%, with Taipei climbing 0.40%. Singapore has risen by 1.0%, boosted by excellent results from banking heavyweights UOB and OCBC. The Singapore banking sector has long been a favourite, with well run, well-capitalised and digitally savvy incumbents that are well-placed to benefit from both Singapore and the region’s recovery, even if it is slower than hoped. A Singapore Airlines A380 filmed lifting off from desert storage to return home sees the share price 1.40% higher today in the hopes of better times ahead.

Elsewhere, Covid-19 and political turmoil see Kuala Lumpur falling 0.80%, with Malaysia one of my fragile four. Until one of those things changes materially to the positive side, it shall remain there. Jakarta has risen by 0.30%, while Bangkok has eased by 0.40%, with Manila climbing 0.40% and quietly outperforming this week. Australian markets have followed Wall Street higher, as is their want, although the ongoing Covid-19 situation is tempering the bulls. The ASX 200 and All Ordinaries are finishing the day 0.35% higher.

European stock markets should take their cues once again from Wall Street to open higher shortly.

MarketPulsehttps://www.marketpulse.com/
MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.