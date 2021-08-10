Tue, Aug 10, 2021 @ 13:23 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisOil Markets Sag Under 'Delta Hedging'

Oil Markets Sag Under ‘Delta Hedging’

By MarketPulse

Asset classes are going their own ways now regarding their assessment of the risks of the delta-variant. Oil markets continued falling overnight as energy markets fret about future consumption patterns caused by delta-variant restrictions, actual or threatened, just as OPEC+ starts ramping up monthly production. The cases cropping up in China are a genuine concern. If they spike markedly, resulting in inevitable firm action from the government, we can expect oil prices to reflect that reality.

Brent crude closed below its 100-day moving average (DMA) overnight at $69.80 a barrel, finishing 1.50% lower at $69.20. WTI closed below its 100-DMA at $67.30 a barrel, falling 1.70% to $68.00 a barrel. Today’s return of Japan and Singapore markets has seen some bargain hunting occurring from physical buyers, which has lifted Brent crude and WTI by 0.65%, respectively, to $69.65 and $67.25 a barrel. Today’s rally is much weaker in scope compared to the falls overnight, and oil’s technical picture remains fragile.

Overnight, both contracts fell quite a bit further intra-day than the daily closes suggest. Notably, Brent crude and WTI traced out double bottoms on the daily charts at $67.50 and $65.00 a barrel, respectively. These levels form the first critical support line for both contracts, with failure $65.00 for Brent crude and $62.50 a barrel for WTI.

Resistance lies at the respective 100-DMAs, which today are at $69.90 for Brent crude and $67.30 a barrel for WTI. Whilst delta concerns remain elevated; further gains will likely be limited to $72.00 and $71.00 a barrel.

With sentiment fragile, tonight’s US API Crude Inventories could negatively affect prices if inventories rise sharply. The API data is often ignored by markets in favour of the official numbers that come out tomorrow night NYT. But when the data is running with the market sentiment wind behind it, it can often blow the boat onto the rocks.

MarketPulsehttps://www.marketpulse.com/
MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.