Thu, Aug 12, 2021 @ 04:40 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisCPI Shapes Tapering Pace

CPI Shapes Tapering Pace

By Ashraf Laidi

A broad decline in the US dollar following a US inflation print that matched consensus highlights market uncertainty around the path of Fed rates. Comments from Evans and Barkin also underscore the rift at the FOMC. The 83 double barrier in USDX coincided with 1.17 support in EURUSD.

US CPI rose 5.4% y/y compared to 5.3% expected on Wednesday, but clearly Mr Market wasn’t expecting the same thing as economists. Rather, it was fearful of a higher print that would tip the FOMC towards tapering in September at a quicker pace. Fed tapering is no longer a question of when, but how much. Thus, the Fed could well start reducing asset purchases in Oct or Nov but at a more modest pace than expected.

Instead, the CPI report showed plenty of reasons to believe that prices are cresting. Core CPI was in line at 4.3% y/y and a four-month low of +0.3% m/m.. Gasoline contributed a 41.8% y/y rise but oil prices have steadied in the past two months. If crude stays near $70, that contribution will be 0% in less than a year. Used auto prices have been a talking point in this report and rose 0.2% m/m after three months of at least 7.3% m/m rises. Those will eventually put negative pressure on the headline.

The inflation numbers came shortly after two Fed centrists – Evans and Barkin – pushed back against an earlier taper. Both said they wanted to see a few more months of jobs data. Markets had recently been considering a quicker taper starting in September, but Nov/Dec taper at a slower pace is more likely.

With that, the dollar fell sharply on the report, sinking as much as 50 pips initially. That price action highlights just how tuned-in the market is to inflation and the FOMC. This is undoubtedly a fundamentally-driven market at the moment as these numbers an non-farm payrolls prove.

 

Ashraf Laidihttp://ashraflaidi.com/
Ashraf Laidi is an independent strategist and trader, founder of Intermarket Strategy Ltd and author of "Currency Trading & Intermarket Analysis". He is the former chief global strategist at City Index / FX Solutions, where he focused on foreign exchange and global macro developments pertaining to central bank policies, sovereign debt and intermarket dynamics. Ashraf had also served as Chief Strategist at CMC Markets, where he headed a global team of analysts and led seminars and trainings in four continents. His insights on currencies and commodities won him several #1 rankings with FXWeek and Reuters. Prior to CMC Markets, Laidi monitored the performance of a multi-FX portfolio at the United Nations, assessed sovereign and project investment risk with Hagler Bailly and the World Bank, and analyzed emerging market bonds at Reuters. Laidi also created the first 24-hour currency web site for traders and researchers alike on the eve of the creation of the euro. Laidi's analysis of currency markets stand out based on his distinct style in bridging the fundamental and technical aspects of the markets. Laidi regularly appears on CNBC TV (US, Europe, Arabia and Asia/Pacific), Bloomberg TV (US, Asia/Pacific, France and Spain), BNN, PBSs Nightly Business Report, and BBC. His insights also appear in the Financial Times, the Wall Street Journal and Barrons. He has given numerous interviews and lectures in Arabic, French, and to audiences spanning from Canada, Central America and Asia/Pacific.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.