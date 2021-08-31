Tue, Aug 31, 2021 @ 13:47 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisChina PMIs Sink Asia Equities

China PMIs Sink Asia Equities

By MarketPulse

China PMIs sink Asia equities

Overnight, US markets enjoyed a positive day notable for strong flows into technology stocks. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs as the S&P 500 rose 0.43% and the Nasdaq climbed by 0.90%. The Dow Jones appeared to be suffering some Hurricane Ida effects as it finished 0.16% lower. US after-market futures on all three are slightly higher in Asia, rising around 0.10%.

The story in Asia is very different, though. Regional markets were always likely to struggle after China announced limits on children’s online game time, with China tech stocks sure to have been in the firing line. But a barely expansionary China Manufacturing PMI and the surprise tumble by the Services PMI sealed the region’s fate, and equity markets have mostly headed south.

After reasonable data releases, Japan and South Korea have recovered their post-China data losses, the Nikkei and Kospi rising 0.45% today. However, in China, the Shanghai Composite has fallen 0.75%, with the CSI 300 and Hang Seng tumbling by 1.45%. Singapore is 1.40% lower, with Taipei falling 0.65%, Jakarta by 0.25%, and Bangkok is flat. Malaysia is on holiday. Australia has taken its cues from New York, and post a solid current account release, the ASX 200 and All Ordinaries are 0.40% higher.

European equities are likely to look at China as a localised problem today and will likely push higher at today’s open. Similarly, I see nothing to stop the music playing in New York; that will have to wait for Friday’s payroll data.

Despite the endless optimism of the dip buyers, the dead cat bounce may be with us for some time to come in China. With a seemingly new intervention by the China government in a new sector each day, it is clear that regulatory risk is not going away anytime soon. If China’s economy is indeed slowing as well, the picture becomes darker once again, as it does for its more correlated regional neighbours. One bright spot is that a slowing economy in China will prompt stimulus measures from the central government, potentially limiting the fallout on equities.

MarketPulsehttps://www.marketpulse.com/
MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.