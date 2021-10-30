Sat, Oct 30, 2021 @ 10:55 GMT
Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Taper the Paper

By Wells Fargo Securities

Summary

United States: Supply and Demand Tug of War Is at the Forefront After a Mixed Week of Data

  • Lingering supply chain issues, rising prices and still-strong consumer demand continues to make its way into economic data. The week began on a positive note, including strong new home sales growth, the first gain in consumer confidence in three months, and robust personal spending data. On Thursday, however, third quarter GDP growth was only 2.0%, as the growing trade deficit proved to be a drag on growth. Goods spending fell 9.2% in the third quarter as the PCE deflator rose to its 4.4% year-over-year, its highest rate in over 30 years.
  • Next week: ISM Manufacturing (Monday), ISM Services (Wednesday), Employment (Friday)

International: Hawkish Undertones for BoC, BCB and ECB

  • The Bank of Canada (BoC) struck a more hawkish tone than expected at its October meeting, ending its quantitative easing program and signaling rate hikes could come sooner than previously expected. The Central Bank of Brazil (BCB) raised its Selic rate 150 bps to 7.75%. The European Central Bank (ECB) kept monetary policy unchanged at its October meeting, with comments from President Lagarde reasonably balanced, but with a mildly hawkish bent.
  • Next week: China PMIs (Sunday), Bank of England (Thursday), Canada Employment (Friday)

Interest Rate Watch: Taper the Paper

  • Next Wednesday, the FOMC will conclude its regularly scheduled two-day meeting, and we expect the central bank to use this opportunity to announce a tapering of its asset purchases. More specifically, we think the Fed will begin reducing its Treasury security and mortgage-backed security (MBS) purchases by $10B and $5B per month, respectively, starting in December.

Topic of the Week: World Series: Atlanta vs. Houston

  • The 117th edition of Major League Baseball’s World Series got under way this week. The best-of-seven annual championship series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros began on October 26. Both Atlanta and Houston have rapidly expanding metro areas. While Atlanta is a key logistics hub for the Southeast as well as a vital node in the global supply chain, Houston is a global hub of the energy sector.

Wells Fargo Securities
Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

