Thu, Nov 04, 2021 @ 16:10 GMT
Bank of England Review: Unchanged But Hikes are Coming

By Danske Bank

Key takeaways

  • In line with our base case, the Bank of England kept monetary policy unchanged.
  • The Bank of England signals that a rate hike will be appropriate in coming months if data is broadly in line with expectations. Governor Andrew Bailey linked rate hikes to labour market outcomes (echoing Fed Chair Jerome Powell yesterday).
  • We continue to expect three hikes next year (15bp in February 2022, 25bp in May 2022 and 25 in November 2025, so 65bp in total). Markets are pricing in approximately 90bp over the same period.
  • FX: EUR/GBP moved higher on announcement and near-term there are upside risks. We continue to target 0.83 in 12M, however.

Full report here.

 

Danske Bankhttp://www.danskebank.com/danskeresearch
This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

