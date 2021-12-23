Asian Markets Calm As Wall Street Jumps

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Asian equities drift higher on sympathy trade

Overnight, the buy-the-dip FOMO gnomes had another day in the sun on Wall Street, thanks to decent US GDP data and indications that omicron is less symptomatically aggressive. Record highs were in sight once again as the S&P 500 jumped 1.02%, the Nasdaq powered 1.18% higher, and the Dow Jones gained a healthy 0.74%. In Asia, futures on all three have maintained their gains, drifting around 0.10% higher today.

The overnight rally on Wall Street has dragged seemingly still reluctant markets in Asia higher today as well, with regional bourses still refusing to fully buy into the hype from the US. The Nikkei 225 is 0.10% higher, despite an upward revision to Japan’s 2022 GDP forecast by the government. South Korea’s Kospi is 0.35% higher.

In China, a lockdown of the city of Xian to combat a virus outbreak has had no noticeable impact on local equity markets, which are recording modest gains. The Shanghai Composite and CSI 300 have gained 0.20%. Hong Kong, meanwhile, has posted a somewhat healthier gain of 0.45%.

Singapore has shrugged of VTL restrictions to gain 0.25%, with Kuala Lumpur rising by 0.40%, and Taipei gaining 0.60%. Jakarta is 0.35% higher with Bangkok rising by 0.65% and Manila jumping 1.10% higher. Australian markets have also risen in sympathy, the ASX 200 and All Ordinaries gaining 0.35%.

That all set the scene for a modest rally in European markets this afternoon, although the UK’s CBI Monthly Growth Indicator, and UK Car Production released this morning, both disappointed and may cap sentiment in London this afternoon. It would take some huge downside misses from the US data dump this evening to unsettle what appears to be an inevitable Santa rally on Wall Street into the end of the week.