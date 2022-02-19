Sat, Feb 19, 2022 @ 09:40 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisWeekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Minutes and Fed Speak Tamp Down Prospect...

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Minutes and Fed Speak Tamp Down Prospect of 50-bp Hike in March

By Wells Fargo Securities

Summary

United States: U.S. Economy Pushing Through Omicron and Inflation Headwinds

  • Retail sales jumped 3.8% in January, well above expectations. Industrial production strengthened 1.4% during the first month of the year. Housing activity remained robust in January—while housing starts fell 4.1%, building permits edged up 0.7% and existing home sales jumped 6.7%. Meanwhile, January’s Leading Economic Index declined 0.3% and the Producer Price Index leaped 1.0%.
  • Next week: New Home Sales (Thurs), Personal Income & Spending (Fri), Durable Goods (Fri)

International: Japanese Growth Rebounds as Economy Reopens

  • Japan’s GDP rebounded in the final quarter of 2021, with activity recovering after the state of emergency that was in place for Tokyo and surrounding areas was lifted. Q4 GDP grew at a 5.4% quarter-over-quarter annualized rate, with consumer spending especially strong. However, there are signs the economy has started on a soft note in 2022, and with inflation benign, the Bank of Japan’s easy monetary policy looks set to remain in place for some time.
  • Next week: Eurozone PMIs (Mon), U.K. PMIs (Mon), RBNZ Rate Decision (Wed)

Interest Rate Watch: Minutes and Fed Speak Tamp Down Prospect of 50-bp Hike in March

  • Minutes from the FOMC’s January meeting released this week signaled a rate hike is imminent but did not indicate that officials were itching to lift the fed funds rate by an unusually large 50 bps. With Fed speakers this week seemingly less enthusiastic about the prospect of a 50 bps hike, market expectations for such a move have fallen back below 50%.

Topic of the Week: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Not a Global Economic Risk

  • Tensions tied to the Russia-Ukraine situation have intensified in recent days. Although we do not have any particular insight into conditions on the ground or wish to speculate on the mindset of leaders involved, assessing the potential economic and financial market reaction to an escalation is still a valuable exercise.

Full report here.

Wells Fargo Securitieshttp://www.wellsfargo.com/
Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.