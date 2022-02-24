Thu, Feb 24, 2022 @ 06:19 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisPrecious Metals Shine Brighter as Silver Breaks Out

Precious Metals Shine Brighter as Silver Breaks Out

By ThinkMarkets

Precious metals continue to shine amid heightened geopolitical risks concerning Ukraine, a struggling global stock market and soaring inflation. Inflation is also helping to keep real bond yields in the negative territory, making the non-interest-bearing gold and silver attractive on a relative basis for yield-seekers.

Gold had already been showing strength amid haven flows in recent days, extending its good run of form from the start of the month when inflation concerns intensified. Silver has also been rising along with gold, albeit a little stealthier as it didn’t break any major levels… until today:

Source: ThinkMarkets and TradingView.com

The “poor man’s gold” had been unable to take out its 200-day moving average on several occasions in recent past. But today, it has made a more decisive move. A close above here would pave the way for a potential rally to $25.00 next. But there’s the potential for a much larger move, given the current macro backdrop.

ThinkMarketshttps://www.thinkmarkets.com/
ThinkMarkets® is a leading broker offering Spread Betting and CFDs on Forex, Indices, Metals and Commodities. With headquarters in London, Melbourne and China, ThinkMarkets® core service includes competitive spreads, free access to charting tools, an award-winning in-house built platform (ThinkTrader™) and multi-lingual customer support 24/6. Derivative products are leveraged products and can result in losses that exceed initial deposits. Please ensure you fully understand the risks and take care to manage your exposure.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.