Precious Metals Shine Brighter as Silver Breaks Out

Precious metals continue to shine amid heightened geopolitical risks concerning Ukraine, a struggling global stock market and soaring inflation. Inflation is also helping to keep real bond yields in the negative territory, making the non-interest-bearing gold and silver attractive on a relative basis for yield-seekers.

Gold had already been showing strength amid haven flows in recent days, extending its good run of form from the start of the month when inflation concerns intensified. Silver has also been rising along with gold, albeit a little stealthier as it didn’t break any major levels… until today:

