US: Consumption Bounces Back, Income Stronger Than Expected

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Personal income was flat month-on-month (m/m) in January, better than the consensus call for a decline of 0.3% m/m. December growth was revised up from 0.3% m/m to 0.4% m/m. Compensation of employees (+0.6% m/m) continue to be the driving force of higher income, with both private and government wages rising.

Removing the effect of price changes and taxes, real personal disposable income was down 0.5% m/m in January, while December’s decline was revised down to -0.3% m/m (from -0.2% reported earlier).

Nominal personal spending rose by 2.1% m/m in January, slightly above the consensus estimate (1.6% m/m). The December reading was revised down from -0.6% to -0.8% m/m.

Goods spending gained 4.3% m/m from a downwardly revised decline of 3.2% in December (originally -2.6%). The strength was widespread, led by motor vehicles and parts, “other” nondurable goods, and recreational goods and vehicles.

Services spending rose by 0.5% m/m growth in January, while the December reading remained unadjusted at +0.5% m/m. The gain was largely attributed to spending on housing and utilities.