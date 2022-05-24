Tue, May 24, 2022 @ 18:36 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisOil Possibly Locked in the $100-130 Range for Years

Oil Possibly Locked in the $100-130 Range for Years

By FxPro

Crude oil has added for the fourth consecutive trading session. However, the rise in quotes has been tempered by comments from the German economy minister, claiming that the EU could agree on an embargo on Russian oil within days.

However, movements in oil have become more subdued not only because the embargo topic has been discussed for many weeks, having ceased to be a fresh driver.

The fundamental balancing act for the market is the continued sales from the strategic oil reserve of the USA and several other countries. In addition, China is showing a stronger-than-forecast slowdown due to strict anti-viral restrictions. The global economy is experiencing a slowdown due to high prices and disrupted supply chains.

Technically oil remains in a medium-term upward range. Bulls in WTI and Brent continue to buy oil on declines towards the 50-day average.

The oil price is now at levels near $110 for WTI and $111 for Brent, near the peak area of the last two months. It will take a meaningful bullish driver for quotes to manage to consolidate above this area this time.

If the resistance is broken through, we might see oil take to the new horizon with the potential of rapid appreciation up to $120 or even $130 in a couple of weeks.

This looks a lot like what we saw in 2009-2010 when a similar post-crisis recovery in prices started to slow economies and inflation, locking oil into a three-and-a-half-year $100-130 range and eventually crawling back towards the lower end of that range as production capacity recovers.

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.