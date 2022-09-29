Thu, Sep 29, 2022 @ 13:53 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisGBP/USD Slides as Turmoil Continues

GBP/USD Slides as Turmoil Continues

MarketPulse
By MarketPulse

Pound sharply lower despite BoE intervention

The roller-coaster continues for the British pound, which is down sharply today. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.0774, down 1.05%.

It has been a remarkable week for the British pound, which has exhibited sharp volatility since Friday, when Chancellor Kwarteng unveiled his mini-budget. The package included unfunded tax cuts, despite weak a weak economy and inflation hovering at 9.9%. The financial package was criticised at home as well as abroad; the International Monetary Fund and US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also panned the plan. Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers had perhaps the most unkind cut of all, saying that the UK had the worst economic policy of any major country.

The British pound fell 3.6% on Friday and kept falling on Monday, hitting a record low of 1.0359. Bond prices tumbled and the turmoil became so acute that the Bank of England intervened on Wednesday in order to avoid a possible crash in the bond market. The BoE said that the crisis threatened financial stability and purchased just over one billion pounds in securities and will continue purchasing securities every day until October 14th. The bailout could hit over 60 billion pounds. The BoE’s announcement sent bond prices higher and stabilized the bond market. The pound shot up 1.45% on Wednesday, but has reversed directions and is down sharply today.

Prime Minister Truss is under heavy pressure to shelve the financial plan which has caused chaos in the markets, but for now, the government is standing firm and says it won’t back down. Truss and Kwarteng will have to face the music at the Conservative Party’s annual conference next week, and it’s likely we haven’t heard the last word on the mini-budget which has triggered a major financial crisis.

GBP/USD Technical

  • GBP/USD is testing support at 1.0782. Next, there is support at 1.0644
  • There is resistance at 1.1052 and 1.1184

MarketPulse
MarketPulsehttps://www.marketpulse.com/
MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.