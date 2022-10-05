Wed, Oct 05, 2022 @ 21:14 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisEuro Area PMIs Fall Pressed Euro Down

Euro Area PMIs Fall Pressed Euro Down

FxPro
By FxPro

The final estimates of business activity in the euro region were weaker than expected and indicated a further business activity drop. The composite index fell to 48.1 in September from 48.9 a month earlier. Values below 50 indicate the eurozone has slipped from slowing growth to contracting economies after April’s growth peaks.

This indicator is good at predicting Eurozone economic cycles, which is why markets often react to its publication. Today EURUSD has come under pressure and is losing almost 1% since the first publication of the final PMIs that were first published for the individual major economies.

A sharp slowdown in business activity could call into question the ECB’s resolve to fight inflation as quickly as possible. In addition, the release of an unexpectedly weaker German trade surplus for August is working against today’s single currency. It is also prompting a reassessment of speculations about capital inflows into the region.

The bad news came just when EURUSD was one step away from testing its 50-day moving average, which has often acted as a resistance line to the downtrend of the last 15 months.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.