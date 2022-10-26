Wed, Oct 26, 2022 @ 12:05 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisUSD/CAD Hits 3-Week High ahead of BoC

USD/CAD Hits 3-Week High ahead of BoC

MarketPulse
By MarketPulse

The Canadian dollar has extended its gains today, as the US dollar has retreated against all the major currencies. In the European session, USD/CAD is trading at 1.3547, down 0.44%. Earlier, USD/CAD dropped as low as 1.3512, its lowest level in three weeks.

Bank of Canada likely to remain hawkish

All eyes are on the Bank of Canada, which will meet later today. The markets have priced in a 75 basis point hike, which would be a repeat of the September rate increase. The Bank has embarked on a steep rate tightening cycle, having hiked 300 points since March. A 75 bp move today will bring the benchmark rate to 4 per cent, its highest level since the 2008 global financial crisis. Of course, the economic picture is not nearly as grim as it was then, but inflation has been more stickier than expected, and the BoC has declared that its first priority is to curb inflation.

In September, headline inflation ticked lower to 6.9%, down from 7.0%, but core inflation rose to 6.0%, up from 5.8%. Until this report, the markets had been expecting the BoC to deliver a 50 bp hike at tomorrow’s meeting, but the September inflation data has raised the likelihood that policy makers will come out with guns blazing and increase rates by 75 bp.

At the same time, there is an outside chance that the Bank will opt for a 50 bp hike, mindful that higher rates are weighing heavily on consumers and businesses and a recession could be lurking just around the corner. With inflation driving the Bank of Canada’s rate policy, I would not be surprised to see some volatility from the Canadian dollar in the North American session.

USD/CAD Technical

  • USD/CAD is testing support at 1.3656. Below, there is support at 1.3467
  • 1.3718 and 1.3807 are resistance lines

MarketPulse
MarketPulsehttps://www.marketpulse.com/
MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.